Teachman's Take: Wicked Cold Wednesday To Turn Warmer

Wicked cold is taking over a good chunk of the country as Arctic air settles into place over the Midwest.

Our temperatures will be divided across Kansas. We are literally livin' on the edge of the worst chill. Overnight, there will be a big difference in temps from the northeast part of the state to the southwest. Wind chills will drop into the single digits, if not below zero. Let's not forget about our furry friends in this cold. Please bring them inside and let them enjoy the warmth, too!

On Wednesday, temperatures will once again show extremes between the northeast and the southwest. With us on the western edge of this Arctic air, we will be able to recover a lot quicker than other parts of the country.

The recovery process begins Thursday in the 40s. After that, widespread 60s will take over this weekend.

There is a chance for some drizzle/light rain showers Saturday as this warmer air marches northeast.

A stronger system is still on tap for Sunday. Right now, trends want to take the majority of the moisture to our north into Nebraska. We will have a chance for light rain and potentially a quick changeover to snow along the KS/NE state line by Sunday evening. Temps will then start to come down a little heading into next week. While Monday will be cooler, it will be mild in the 50s across the state. Another surge of Arctic air will then track to the south by the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman