Teachman’s Forecast: Rain chances stay limited with temperatures on the rise

Temperatures today are the mildest that we will see for the next week. The humidity is still rather low. Clear skies are expected this evening before our attention turns to western Kansas for storms overnight. Counties closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line have the best chance to witness this rain.

As this wave tracks to the south, a few sprinkles/showers may try to enter our central communities, but fail because conditions are drier.

A Marginal Risk is placed in deep green out west for stronger storms with gusty winds.

Temperatures overnight will be comfortable again in the 60s.

Temperatures to round out the workweek will be a touch hotter in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

While there is a chance for a random shower or storm from central into eastern Kansas this weekend, anything that does blossom will be late, leaving the daytime filled with sunshine and warming temperatures.

Temperatures stay on the climb over the weekend and into next week. Highs this weekend will be in the lower to middle 90s with more heat to the west. Humidity levels look to increase in eastern Kansas, close to the Kansas/Missouri state line. The humidity will drop off as you head west.

Next week looks dry. Probably one of the quietest weeks of summer. However, the door opens to more active weather by the end of next week. A cold front will flirt with our region, sparking showers and thunderstorms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman