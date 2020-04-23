Teachman’s Forecast: Spring weather doesn’t waiver, random storms in sight

Today felt every bit of summer instead of spring. As a system starts the journey through our region, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up.

The showers and storms that developed this afternoon will track east through this evening. Widespread severe weather is not likely, however we cannot rule out a few strong storms that could cause 50-55 mph winds and small hail.

Showers will continue to form overnight along the backside of a low pressure system. This will keep showers lingering through Friday with the strongest storms down into southeastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas and northeast Texas.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s .

Highs tomorrow will be a little cooler thanks to increased cloud cover and random chances for rain.

Skies will begin to dry late Friday. Slim shower chances are possible Saturday, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday will be dry and warm with more rain chances early next week.

Temperatures will be springy and remain in the 60s and 70s over the next 7 days. A few days could even touch the 80s! Overnight lows won’t be too cold in the 40s and 50s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman