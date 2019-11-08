Teachman’s Forecast: The battle of the seasons continues

A cold front cruised across the state over the last 24 hours and left behind cold, dry air. Highs today where, on average, 20 degrees below the norm.

Lows tonight will range from the teens to 20s. It will be warmer where that northerly wind has shifted to the south.

The skies will stay dry the next few days but the cold is not around to stay. Southerly flow will take over Friday morning and warm temperatures.

Sunshine will also dominate as temperatures recover.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs in the 70s will resemble a late summer day. Sunday temperatures will be slightly colder but around average for this time of year.

The start of your work week will take a big dip in the temperatures. An Arctic intrusion is set to take our temperatures on a wild ride. Highs will struggle to warm. The chance for rain and snow showers looks slim at this time.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman