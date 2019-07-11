Teachman’s Take: Gradual warm up through the weekend

It has been a beautiful day across the state. The cold front that came through yesterday dropped the humidity and the temperatures a little. Although we are starting to see a change in western Kansas where those winds are southerly bringing back the moisture and the heat.

Winds across the state will shift to the south tomorrow and temperatures will wiggle their way up as the week progresses. Highs tomorrow will barely scrape the 90s in Wichita and will reach almost triple digits to the west.

A high pressure system in the west will keep weather calm through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico will make landfall Saturday, possibly as a weak hurricane.

This could bring Kansas an increase in moisture and rain chances early next week, something we will be watching in the KSN Storm Track 3 weather center.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman