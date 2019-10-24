Teachman’s Take: Series of cold fronts set to target Kansas

The drastic change in temperatures over the last 24 hours is the big story today. Temperatures only reached the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

This system has produced snow south of Kansas in Oklahoma and Texas.

Temperatures at the surface here at home are warmer, keeping this moisture in the form of rain.

Several of these rain bands will linger through the night as they track to the northeast. A few snowflakes may try to mix in with the rain as temperatures drop.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Waking up on Friday morning will be mostly dry with lingering clouds in south central and southeastern Kansas.

Any showers will be confined to the southeast. Temperatures will climb to the 50s. Any Friday night plans, such as football or dinner on the town should be dry.

Temperatures will trend warmer through Saturday, but another cold front will drop temperatures to the 50s on Sunday. This could also squeeze out a few rain showers. Rain could briefly mix with snow to the northwest.

The next rain chance in our parade of cold fronts will be on Tuesday. Highs will range from 40s to 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman