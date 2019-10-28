Teachman’s Take: Next storm taking shape, more winter weather on the horizon

We are tracking two separate systems this week. The first has brought light to moderate snow to western Kansas today.

We have picked up anywhere from a half inch to an inch so far in northwestern Kansas. This will move to the east into the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected around Wichita. Temperatures have been cold today.

We’ve been in the 20s out west with the 30s in central and eastern Kansas. Road temperatures are above freezing for now, not causing too many problems. After sunset, any damp surfaces could become slick, especially bridges and overpasses first.

Lows will dip back into the teens and 20s making for a cold start to our Tuesday.

As we progress into the day tomorrow, that’s when more moisture begins to develop across the state. Highs will stay well below average, only topping out in the 30s and 40s.

Through the afternoon, our next system will already take shape, bringing a chance of rain and snow showers.

Precipitation will continue to overspread the region through Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

By late Wednesday, most of the moisture should be snow and it could be coming down moderately to even heavy at times.

Snow will still be falling as we hit nightfall Wednesday with some lingering into the predawn hours of our Halloween.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for a few of our counties to the northwest.

This is where some of the heaviest snow will track through mid-week. Better chances of snow will start to arrive out west first and then spread into central and astern Kansas on Wednesday with moderate snow possible. Northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska will see anywhere from 3 – 6″. There will be a wide swath of 1″ to 3″ throughout much of Central Kansas. Expect a trace to an inch in the Wichita Metro.

Be sure to stay with the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team for updates as we get closer because this system will change and evolve as it approaches. Colder air will stream in behind this area of low pressure with highs only in the 30s. Overnight lows will be bitter. In some cases, dipping into the single digits by Thursday morning!

Halloween will be quite chilly for this time of the year so make sure you bundle up under your costume. A nice rebound in our temps will be felt as we step toward the weekend with highs rising into the 50s and 60s by Saturday and Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman