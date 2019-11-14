Teachman’s Take: Temps keep warming, slim weekend rain chance

Highs today were pleasant under a gorgeous, sunshiny sky. We reached the 40s and 50s during the afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be starry.

Temperatures will rebound to the 60s tomorrow for a good chunk of the state.

Winds shift southerly and will aid in the warm up.

Dry and sunny weather continues through Friday.

The weekend brings a slim chance for moisture Saturday night into Sunday. A few sprinkles are possible, perhaps a light, brief shower, but most will stay dry.

Temperatures will trend warmer. Highs will be in the 60s and pushing the 70s early next week.

Later in the week we are monitoring trends for a healthier storm system that could bring rain and possibly snow to parts of the state. The Storm Track 3 weather team will continue to monitor this as it approaches.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman