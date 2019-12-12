Teachman’s Take: A fall turn in temps will become wintry this weekend

The quiet and calm conditions continue today. Temperatures stayed above average thanks to the sunshine and southerly breezes.

Tomorrow will look similar to today but a shift in the winds will make it feel a touch cooler for a few.

Temperatures will warm on Friday. As the jet stream takes a dip this weekend, so will our temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 30s on Sunday and Monday.

Wet weather will track towards Kansas as well. As temperatures fall we’ll be in a better position for snow across Kansas.

This disturbance will pass through on Sunday and into Monday with widespread snow. Accumulation is possible. Right now, it’s too early to talk accumulation. The storm is still off the West Coast and will approach shore soon. Weekend travelers should watch changing weather conditions closely in the coming days.

We will begin to clear out on Tuesday and slowly warming back up.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman