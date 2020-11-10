Teachman’s Take: A few clear days before the next chance for rain

The storm system that brought us storms, freezing rain and snow is departing to the east. Winds will weaken and clouds have rapidly moved out as the system pushes farther away from us this evening.

Overnight lows will dip below freezing. Winds turn around from the south that will help us gain some ground in the temperatures department tomorrow.

As sunshine returns, temps will be more seasonable for this time of year the remainder of the work week. Highs tomorrow will be warmer in the 50s and 60s.

We should be able to warm more to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Thursday. Clouds and rain showers will cause our temps to briefly take a hit Friday, but we clear out in enough time this weekend to bounce back to the 60s.

Friday a quick moving system works up from the south, bringing showers primarily to central and eastern Kansas through Saturday morning.

Next week looks quiet and fall-like. Temperatures will return to average.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman