Teachman’s Take: A few storms on Wednesday allow the temps to detour

It’s the heat and humidity we’re talking about today with a fairly quiet scan on Storm Tracker Radar. A few storms, however, are possible over the next 24 as a front approaches.

Temps today reached into the 90s in most locations. Heading into this evening, while there is a slim chance for a pop-up shower or storm, the majority of us will be dry. The humidity levels remain elevated which will make it feel steamy to be outside.

Winds will be from the southeast overnight, keeping us on the stuffy side of things. Winds will start to shift from the northerly direction in NW KS as the front sags south.

The front comes racing through the state on Wednesday. Best bets to see any rainfall will be across southern Kansas.

One or two of these thunderstorms southeast of the Turnpike could produce hail and gusty winds.

The window for storms will be from around the lunch hour to dinnertime.

Temps will briefly drop behind this front in the 80s. We will warm into the 90s over the weekend and into next week.

We’ll have to watch a tropical system working up from the Gulf that could enhance shower and thunderstorm development around the Central High Plains early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman