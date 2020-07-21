Teachman’s Take: A few storms possible once again tonight

We had a healthy complex of heavy rain and thunder move through a good portion of Kansas overnight into this morning.

The boundary to the north was the main driver in the thunderstorms and that front is still hanging out tonight.

The heaviest fell in Central and Eastern Kansas where some amounts topped out between 4″ – 6″ of rain.

We have a few lingering storms that have popped up in the heat of the day to the east.

These will fizzle out when sundown approaches. Another disturbance moves out of Colorado tonight and that will spark new storms through the overnight and into our Wednesday.

Storms will start out west and track along the Kansas-Nebraska State-line. An isolated severe storm is a possibility late this evening with hail and gusty winds being the main concerns.

The threat continues tomorrow with isolated strong to severe storms mainly early as this wave pushes eastward.

We will start the day off with temps in the 60s and 70s under partially clear skies.

A couple of showers and storms will be possible in Northern Kansas. After Wednesday morning, rain chances are not looking that promising.

Highs during the afternoon will start to rebound as southerly flow kicks back up. Temps will climb toward seasonable norms with afternoon readings in the 90s for much of the Sunflower State. We will start to transition to a much drier and hotter weather pattern as high pressure builds in from the south.

A few showers and storms are possible Thursday night as a weak impulse moves out of Colorado.

The heat becomes the story once again with some of us climbing close the triple digits this weekend. The steamy feel holds into our final week of July with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 90s to near 100. A cold front looks to move in early next week bringing the potential for more showers and thunderstorms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman