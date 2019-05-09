Teachman’s Take: A frosty night with more showers Friday

We are happy to announce our Skyview weather camera network is growing! Our new view of Hutchinson is beautiful!

Clouds have hovered overhead along with chilly breezes from the north. This definitely doesn’t feel like May. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s. Could even see a few upper 20s for our friends in SW Nebraska.

This means frost and a freeze are a possibility in parts of the state that get the coldest. Freeze Warnings are in effect for NW KS and SW NE. A good chunk of Kansas is under a Frost Advisory through 10 AM Friday.

Today we had a few sprinkles and light rain showers passing through. Rainfall amounts have been light. We should be dry for the rest of the evening before our next chance for showers arrives Friday.

River flood warnings aren’t budging yet. Many rivers will be in flood through the weekend and won’t drop below flood stage until early next week.

Our next rain chance for Friday looks like with amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. The rain begins in the southwest part of the state. It will push into Wichita by late afternoon and early evening.

Showers will stick around Saturday morning. By Saturday evening, a stronger storm or two will target northern Kansas. One of these storms could produce hail and gusty winds. If you have any outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky.

Mother’s Day this Sunday offers up dry and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will feel more like May in the 70s.

Moisture will return next week with increasing chances for storms as the work week carries on.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman