Teachman’s Take: A heated weekend with low rain chances

The rain this morning kept temperatures on the milder and more comfortable side for many in central Kansas.

Any leftover sprinkle or shower will wane as this disturbance departs early this evening. We will be dry with the exception of a storm or two that could try to bubble up to the west. The chance is limited and will track to the south into the overnight.

The strongest storms will be in Nebraska. A Marginal Risk is highlighted for southwestern Nebraska into tonight.

Any rain that pops up this weekend will be isolated, late-day and fade fast into the night.

A complex of storms around the Kansas City area early Sunday could cause a chain reaction, prompting additional shower and thunderstorm development back to the southwest near Wichita. It won’t last all day. We may see another round of spotty storms in southern Kansas form by Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be the big story going forward. High pressure from the west builds allowing temperatures to warm into the middle 90s this weekend with higher heat values out west.

This hot pattern persists into next week. Next week looks sunshiny and DRY. We won’t see a pattern shift when it comes to moisture until the very end of August and beginning of September.

Next week, we will be monitoring conditions in the Gulf of Mexico. There are two systems that could become hurricanes and make landfall within days of each other in different parts of the Gulf, hundreds of miles apart.

Position of Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 at 4 PM Friday

Potential landfall next week along the Gulf of Mexico

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman