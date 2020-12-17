Teachman’s Take: A milder turn, slim snow and rain chance with next system

We turned the corner from a bitter beginning to a better and milder afternoon. However, where we still have snowpack on the ground, temps are cooler. Overall, we saw a nice recovery into the 40s and 50s across most of the region today. Goodland topped out in the upper 30s.

Clouds increase overnight along with the winds. Gusts 30-40 MPH are possible tonight and potentially increasing to 50 MPH wind gusts Friday.

The next system coming will try to get its act together as it moves through the Central High Plains.

Late Friday afternoon, rain and snow showers will flirt with the Kansas/Colorado state line. Any snowfall amounts will be under an inch. As this tracks to the east, rain showers will form near and southeast of the Turnpike. It will battle dry air before the system shows more life for areas to our southeast.

This system will bring a slight reduction to our temperatures to kick off the weekend. We will feel more warmth Sunday into next Tuesday as highs climb to the 50s and the 60s in a few instances. A strong front comes through by next Wednesday. Once again, this system will be starved for moisture and will be more fruitful to our north and east for any rain/snow potential. We will watch it closely as it oozes in much colder air for Christmas with highs in the 30s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman