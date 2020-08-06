Teachman’s Take: A muggy march brings hotter winds, isolated rain chances

Some showers are still lingering to the south, but these will wrap up in time for storms in eastern Colorado to make their way across the state line into western Kansas this evening. We do have some instability to work with, which will keep a rumble of thunder around before this weakens on its journey east early tonight.

An isolated stronger storm is possible tonight. We could also see more storm development in northwest Kansas, but the majority should stay in Nebraska.

A Marginal Risk is issued for storms that could produce a strong wind gust or two, however widespread severe storms are not likely.

Overnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will blossom over central Kansas and points eastward. A random shower could linger into Friday morning.

Temperatures will return to the 90s Friday afternoon. This heat will inch farther north/northeast into the weekend and beyond.

Storms won’t take up our daytime hours this weekend and for much of next week, but they will be isolated during the overnights. Storms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday, then again Sunday into Monday.

No break from this active pattern, which will keep rain in play, just in different parts of the state at different times.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman