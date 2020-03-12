Teachman’s Take: A parade of systems brings rain and snow this week

Northerly winds have taken over today! Temperatures have warmed to the mid-60s in some places while others have stayed in the 50s. We are taking a detour from this warmth as our next storm system gears up. Clouds are in the process of thickening from higher up in the atmosphere to the surface.

Overnight, the stronger winds we gained will back off slightly. Moisture will approach our western communities first as a potent storm system approaches.

Showers will develop early tomorrow morning. This could impact your morning commute, especially for those out west.

The cool down these winds are ushering in will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s tomorrow, with the 30s out west.

These temperatures will play into what you get. As the system tracks east, more snow and sleet will develop out west while rain will be more likely the farther south and east you live.

Due to snow accumulation and hazardous driving conditions, Winter Weather Advisories are posted for all counties in purple from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

The most snow accumulation will be in the northwest portion of the state and up into Nebraska.

Most of the rain and snow showers will track out of the viewing area by early Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will range from a tenth of an inch to more than a quarter. There will be locally higher amounts.

Sunday will be mainly dry, but a few sprinkles/areas of drizzle can’t be ruled out along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Another chance for rain returns on Monday and Tuesday with more in store from Wednesday through next Friday. It won’t rain the entire time, but our weather pattern will remain active.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman