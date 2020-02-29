Teachman’s Take: A perfect way to end February and begin March this weekend

Spring made a nice return to Kansas this afternoon. The 60s that we saw today over most of the state were a nice break from the cold winter weather.

This warming trend will last through the weekend when we can expect dry and sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front will cause the temperatures to take a tumble at the beginning of your work week.

Towns to the northwest will feel the impacts of the front first on Sunday. More clouds are likely on Sunday as the next system tries to make its way through the state. The best chance for rain and snow will be our northwest Sunday night and into Monday morning.

As the front passes through, more moisture will be available to the east of our region which will help for widespread rain to develop through Missouri and the Ohio Valley. Some of this moisture could bring showers to southern Kansas, but chances remain slim.

We will dry off and warm up on Wednesday. This quiet and warmer trend will last through Friday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman