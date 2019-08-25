Teachman’s Take: A quiet night with rowdy winds, isolated storms Monday

It’s been a bumpy ride over the last 24 hours. The rain is well to our east and our skies have broken up into a mixture of sun and clouds.

Please be watchful of stream/creeks/rivers as they will be running high after the rainfall we’ve encountered this weekend. Flood alerts are posted into this week for rivers that are running high. Many of these will expire later tonight but a few will linger into the work week.

Temperatures have been mild today with the leftover clouds and a dominate southerly flow. We’re in the 70s and 80s with warmer conditions to the west. Elkhart made it into the 90s!

Quiet skies will prevail this evening and into the overnight. Patchy fog is possible out west. Otherwise, we’ll have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

There is a touch of humidity which will make it feel slightly sticky going into Monday. By Monday afternoon, a cold front will swing across the state and spark thunderstorms southeast of the Turnpike. One or two of these could be severe. Winds will be gusty and highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Storms aren’t expected to make a return until the end of the work week and the start of the weekend. Monday will be one of our warmest days before temperatures cool a few degrees.

There will be a few nights this week where temperatures will dip into the 50s – a sign that fall is just around the corner.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman