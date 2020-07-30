Teachman’s Take: A stormy night in a persistent unsettled pattern

Spotty showers and clouds persisted through most of the day out east, but afternoon sunshine has allowed our western communities to warm up. This heat will enhance our chances for severe storms this evening. Our attention turned to the west where lines of isolated storms have started to form.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 tonight due for the western half of the state that is highlighted in pink.

The greatest concentration of severe storms is highlighted in yellow below that extends from McCook, Nebraska, through Goodland down to Medicine Lodge and even western portions of Sedgwick County. Initially, all forms of severe weather are on the table. There is a low-end tornado risk near and east of the dryline early in the evening.

As we go through the evening, these storms will form into more clusters. At this time, damaging winds will be the primary focus.

These clusters will track to the east/southeast into the night. The atmosphere is juiced with moisture and heavy rainfall is likely.

Overnight lows are in the 60s and 70s with a southerly wind that will turn around from the north.

Thursday will be unsettled with widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms spread throughout the state.

The main severe threat is from southeastern Kansas into Oklahoma. But, any storms Thursday will be capable of heavy rainfall and lightning. Leftover showers will linger through the morning on Friday for our southcentral and southeastern communities.

The weekend shows two opportunities for storms. The first will be Saturday night into Sunday from central into eastern Kansas. The second will be Sunday evening out west. More rounds of storms will persist into next week.

Not a washout of a workweek, but we won’t stay dry. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the long haul and try to inch back to the 90s out west by the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman