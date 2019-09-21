Teachman’s Take: A weather aware weekend where severe storms and flooding rain are possible

Rain and thunder will be tracking northeast through Oklahoma and into Kansas by Saturday morning. Some of the heaviest rain will be concentrated in central and eastern Kansas.

More storms will form ahead of the front in the afternoon to evening hours.

These storms have the potential to be strong to severe. There is a Slight Risk for severe storms tomorrow. The biggest threats include damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. An isolated tornado is slim, but not off the table.

Over the weekend, make sure to watch the roads for flooding. Many counties in central and eastern Kansas are in a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday afternoon.

Over the next 48 hours, rainfall will be widespread, but concentrated in the eastern side of the state. Rainfall totals will average .5 inches with locally higher amounts to the east. Drastically less to the west.

The front should push this rain out Sunday afternoon.

Rain and clouds will keep temperatures down tomorrow. Highs will range from 70s in the northwest to 90s in the south where breaks of sunshine will heat up the atmosphere.

Next week, we’ll have a sunshiny break on Monday before storms return Tuesday with more unsettled skies by the end of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman