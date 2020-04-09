Teachman’s Take: Active pattern will bring isolated storms, much colder temperatures and snow this weekend

Today we saw the first big changes from yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures dropped nearly 25 degrees over the last 24 hours in parts of Kansas. While this is cooler, it’s more seasonable for this time of year.

Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing as an area of high pressure shifts to the southeast across the Central High Plains. Temps will hover above the freezing mark to the southwest.

There is a Freeze Warning in place through Friday morning for areas north and east of Wichita and Sedgwick County. Any sensitive plants will need to be covered or brought inside.

Winds will switch to the south by tomorrow and this will help bring moisture our way.

Some showers are expected to form out west early Friday. This will track to the east, but run into drier air. Wichita and other town in central Kansas could pick up a sprinkle or a shower. But, this isn’t the main show when it comes to moisture.

Chances for rain will increase through the weekend. Locations ahead of more potent cold front will get southerly winds and warmer weather Saturday. Overall, it will feel like a nice and mild spring day.

However, by evening, as the system advances, isolated showers and thunderstorms will form. A storm or two could be strong to severe and produce hail. There is a marginal risk in place for our central counties.

Snow showers will trail behind the cold front, but will most likely stay up north on Easter along the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

Expect to dry off, but stay cold on Monday and Tuesday after the weekend system wraps up. It won’t stay dry for long as rain and snow chances return by mid-week.

I see many opportunities for overnight lows next week to drop into the 20s and 30s. Anybody with agriculture concerns should monitor temperatures closely and prepare to cover up sensitive vegetation.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman