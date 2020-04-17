Teachman’s Take: Active weather continues during the warming weekend

The cold air today is remnants of the front that came through yesterday. We only reached highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Our winds will switch from the south which will help keep our temps somewhat elevated. It will still be cold, though!

A Freeze Warning is in place until 9 tomorrow morning for central and eastern Kansas.

Even though it will be a frosty start Saturday morning, temperatures are only going up from here! Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Showers will pop up out west in the evening and track east through the overnight. This activity will be mainly garden variety showers and isolated rumbles.

The next best chance for widespread rain will be during the Tuesday/Wednesday time-frame. Right now, it looks like the system tracks just to our south, which will keep our severe chances low in the Sunflower State.

Temperatures stay warm until the end of next week. There is another opportunity for moisture by next Friday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman