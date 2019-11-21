Teachman’s Take: Active weather pattern will bring a few shots for rain, even snow

Liquid gold! We are receiving some much needed moisture across Kansas today. It’s not a drought-buster, but after more than month of hardly anything, this is a welcomed sight.

This is the first of a series of storm systems that will cross our path over the next week.

Light to moderate rain continues to track to the northeast through this evening and into part of the overnight. This is a fast moving system, so it won’t stick around for too long. Showers will taper from the southwest to the northeast into the overnight and first thing Thursday morning. Winds have been gusty as this has been making its way through today.

As the cold front slices through overnight, temps will drop into the 20s in the northwest corner to the 40s in Wichita.

Through Thursday afternoon, we won’t warm up much thanks to winds pumping in colder air from the northwest. Highs during the afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s. Since we’ll be between systems, clouds will briefly thin during the lunch hour and thicken back up by evening.

There is another system set to arrive Thursday evening into Friday, but it looks like the majority of the moisture tracks to our south. We could see a few rain showers and possibly a few snowflakes to the west and north of Wichita.

Accumulation of snow is possible in parts of Western and northern Kansas but look light at this time. This should have a minor impact on travel.

We’re looking drier by the weekend into Monday as temperatures recover to the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday looks like another chance for rain and/or snow. Model trends aren’t as impressive with the moisture, but this is a system to keep an eye on since it’s a busier time of year for travel with Thanksgiving approaching.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman