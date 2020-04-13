Teachman’s Take: Another disturbance brings chance of rain and snow

Much colder conditions have invaded Kansas in the wake of a potent cold front which tracked through yesterday.

Temperatures have been well below average and that trend will continue into the overnight. Our lows will be in the teens and 20s as our next disturbance skirts our region.

Freeze Warnings are in effect through Tuesday morning for the winter-like chill.

Rain and snow showers will develop out west tonight and track southeastward through Tuesday morning. More widespread precipitation is expected out west which will lead to minor accumulations of snow. Counties from the Oklahoma Panhandle and points south are under Winter Weather Advisories through Tuesday morning.

The bulls-eye with this system will be in our southwestern neighborhoods as they will be closer to the center of circulation. An inch or two will be possible with a trace-1/2″ farther north along the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Wichita will be on the eastern fringe of moisture with a few showers of rain/snow possible. This chance for widely scattered showers continues into our Tuesday afternoon before drier air works by Wednesday.

Highs will remain chilly, helped out by the clouds and moisture only rising into the 40s and 50s.

Southerly flow then takes over helping our temperatures climb back into the 60s which is more seasonable for this time of year.

A cold front will push in by mid-week, which brings our next round of unsettled weather. Rain and snow will develop Thursday into Friday as temperatures cool.

Some spots in Northwestern Kansas will struggle to make it out of the 30s. This wintry mix of rain and snow will last through Friday morning before pulling away.

Snowfall accumulations are on the table once again, especially to the north of I-70. High pressure builds in to start next weekend with warmer and drier conditions before another slim chance of rain on Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman