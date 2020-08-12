Teachman’s Take: Another round of storms tonight into Thursday, some strong

The showers and storms that developed last night and persisted this morning have fizzled with some clearing this afternoon. This has allowed for warming temperatures and a steamy atmosphere. We have a front that has been stalled across the KSN Viewing Area and this has enhanced our chances for storms lately.

Warm temperatures and the amount of moisture in the air will contribute to spotty showers and storms this evening. We are tracking our next round through the overnight with the possibility of strong to severe storms.

A Marginal Risk is for our central communities in the deeper shade of green for brief gusty winds and hail. Overnight, it looks like there will be 2 areas for storm development.

One will be in central/eastern Kansas. These will pose a threat for heavy rainfall and lots of lightning. A piece of energy drops southward out of Nebraska and will help spark more activity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely heading into the early morning on Thursday thanks to that disturbance. Temperatures will start off in the 60s and 70s which is pretty seasonable for this time of the year, under partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Because of the Thursday morning clouds/rain, afternoon highs will be inhibited.

We can expect our temps to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A select few out west will warm to the middle 90s.

We will see the heat try to fight back Friday and Saturday ahead of an approaching strong cold front. Even then, it will be in the lower to middle 90s which are seasonable highs for this time of year.

We will have to monitor the severe threat ahead of this boundary late Saturday and into Sunday. More widespread showers and storms are expected as this front pushes in. The next cold front coming down the pike sinks in Monday bringing a renewed batch of showers and storms. These fronts will knock temperatures back to the 80s later in the weekend into the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman