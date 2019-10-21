Teachman’s Take: Another shot of colder air around the corner

A strong storm system is positioned to the northeast of us. This area of low pressure is bringing in some rather intense winds today, gusting between 40 and 55 MPH. As this departs, our winds will weaken overnight.

Temperatures right now are mostly in the 50s with a few 60s. Our wind direction is supportive of cooler temps. As the winds lighten and skies clear completely in Kansas, temperatures will tumble to the 30s.

Winds will stick around from the west on Tuesday which is a downslope, or warming wind for us. Under mostly sunny skies we’ll warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The intensity of the winds will be much lighter.

We peak with our warmth on Wednesday. A bigger shot of colder air will come down the pike by Thursday. Highs will drop to the 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

As this cold front marches through, a few showers will develop. Right now, it doesn’t look like much moisture for us.

Skies will clear and we’ll ride the wave of sunshiny and mild conditions throughout the weekend.

Trends will need to be monitored early next week for a potent storm system. Lots to iron out in the coming days, including the storm’s track and intensity. Be sure to stick with the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team for the latest!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman