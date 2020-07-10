Teachman’s Take: Another stormy complex aims for overnight, warm weekend ahead

This morning’s complex of heavy rain and thunder that targeted central Kansas is long gone. Clouds disappeared and we had a pleasant and warm afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Our attention now shifts to Nebraska and the Dakotas for the next series of stormy complexes that will dive south/southeast heading into Saturday morning. We can see the storms off the distance from our Hays SkyView.

These complexes have agendas of their own. We are seeing this with the line of strong to severe storms beginning to slide into southern Nebraska and how they are not weakening. They are feeding off an unstable atmosphere that also extends into northern Kansas. Furnas County has been placed under a Severe T-Storm Watch until 9 PM along with Smith and Phillips counties in northern Kansas.

If this line maintains its severe status, additional watches and warnings may be issued farther downstream.

More storms are firing up prompting watches and warnings through the Dakotas. That will be the second wave that will affect most of eastern Kansas into western Missouri. This could also affect northcentral Kansas later tonight.

If this complex shifts slightly west, then our easternmost counties will be able to partake in the rain. Damaging winds are not out of the question as this rain and thunder race to the southeast.

This area of storms will push a cold front through. My suspicion is that this rainy complex will drive this boundary into Oklahoma and any new storm development Saturday afternoon/evening will be across the state line to our south. This front will knock the heat back and lower the humidity over weekend.

Storms will reappear later on Sunday for areas of eastern Colorado and western Kansas. Similar areas will have more shots for showers and storms, isolated in nature, Monday and Tuesday nights.

The heat next week will support highs in the 90s and triple digits. The Wichita area looks to be around the century mark by Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman