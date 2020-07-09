Teachman’s Take: Another stormy round tonight, weekend sizzles

After the rain and clouds broke apart this morning, temperatures recovered and the atmosphere is preparing for another round of rain. Our attention will be on 2 areas for new storm development this evening. One across southern Kansas and the other to the northwest corner. A slight risk is issued for these areas and are highlighted in yellow.

Isolated storms are expected to bubble up late this evening near the Wichita area and track to the south/southeast into Oklahoma. Storms will blossom over northwest Kansas and track to the southeast heading into the overnight as another complex of heavy rain and thunder.

Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and lightning will accompany this wave overnight and into early Friday.

Highs tomorrow will warm back up to mid 90s to low 100s with partly cloudy skies and southerly winds.

There is another disturbance that will trigger showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. This will be driven mainly across eastern Kansas into western Missouri, impacting the Kansas City Metro. A few of these storms may build back into our central communities through midday.

If you are traveling to Topeka for this week’s Destination Kansas stop, then you may need an umbrella on Saturday. Sunday is looking nice with the exception of warm temperatures.

While an isolated storm cannot be ruled out during the overnights this weekend, we look mainly dry and hot with highs in the 90s and triple digits to the west. The heat holds strong next week with many more days and many more communities topping out in the triple digits for highs.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman