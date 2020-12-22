Teachman’s Take: Another warm day as winds increase, temps drop by Christmas Eve

Nature is gifting us with a brief warm-up early this week. Highs today in the 50s and 60s will transition to more 60s throughout the state Tuesday.

A few record high temperatures may be in jeopardy. The Winter Solstice officially began at 4:02 AM CST today and it won’t feel like it through tomorrow.

With this being December and it is Kansas, what goes up must come down. A potent cold front will arrive by Wednesday. The winds will be making noise Tuesday afternoon as a sign of what is to come.

Winds will ramp up Tuesday afternoon with potential isolated gusts above 50 MPH into Wednesday! I suspect a Wind Advisory will be issued for this fact soon.

The Gulf of Mexico will be closed for business for us so as the front comes through, the best chances for any moisture will be north of I-70 and East of Wichita Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Colder air will work southward and Christmas Eve will be the coldest day this week. We start to transition a few degrees warmer on Christmas with sunshiny skies.

The system for the weekend looks like it will battle drier air and just doesn’t look like it gels for us at this time.

Early next week, a storm will organize with the potential for snow in portions of the Plains, including here in Kansas. It will be something to monitor closely if it can organize in enough time with the proper moisture available. Temperatures all next week will be sharply colder as we start 2021.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman