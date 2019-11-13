Teachman’s Take: Arctic air departs, milder air takes over

Most neighborhoods are significantly warmer today than yesterday. This is a major improvement from where we were earlier this week.

High temperatures today reached the 50s and 60s. Far southwest Kansas even reached the 70s!

Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 40s and 50s tomorrow due to a northerly flow.

We have entered into a calm and dry pattern through the end of this week. A cold front that passed through the state today has shifted winds from the north.

A high pressure system will keep skies sunny tomorrow.

Southerly flow will help temperatures warm back to the 50s on Friday with the 60s out west.

Warmer weather will ramp up early next week. Widespread 60s for highs are expected, but some portions of the state could even reach the 70s.

There is a slim chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday, but most will stay dry.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman