Teachman’s Take: Arctic chill now, but not all week

We have had some rather gusty winds to start the workweek with gusts around 50 MPH in some cases.

The wind will be on the decrease the rest of the day now that the cold front has moved through the area.

This evening, expect wind chills to dip into the teens and possibly single digits in a few cases.

Mostly clear skies will take us through the overnight and into your Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s.

On Tuesday, a stray sprinkle or flurry is possible along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. However, chances are rather slim of this happening as dry air prevails this week. Temperatures will bounce back to the 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. This is closer to our average high temperature for this time of year.

Even more sunshine is expected Wednesday and southerly winds will help produce widespread 50s for highs. We’ll stick with the 50s through the remainder of the week.

Our next chance for moisture lines up this weekend. Sunday looks to be the best day where southern Kansas could see a rain/snow mix with light snow to the north.

This is a system we’ll track closely in the coming days as we iron out the details on the track and intensity.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman