Closings and Coronavirus changes
Teachman’s Take: Area of low pressure brings snow, wind, and severe weather to parts of Kansas

A potent storm system is moving toward the viewing area and this is going to bring unsettled conditions through the start of the weekend.

The atmosphere will have a fair amount of energy to work with on the warmer side of this low which will lead to a severe weather threat.

We have a Slight Risk in place across parts of Kansas meaning a few severe storms are possible with large hail being the primary concerns. To a lesser extent, damaging winds. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

We will see an increase in isolated shower and storm development after dark as that center of low pressure marches northeast. Temperatures will be warmer to the southeast, contributing to the instability. It will be colder to the northwest, dipping into the 30s and 40s.

This low will provide great lift and as the atmosphere destabilizes, storms will develop. The window for strong to severe storms will shift northeast rather quickly with colder air crashing in on the northwestern side of the storm.

Snow will develop, mix in with the rain and spread into northwest Kansas as well as southwest Nebraska. As this low tracks through the region, snow will continue to move northeast through the overnight and into Saturday. Minor accumulations will be possible with a trace to 2″ expected near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through early Saturday afternoon.

Gusty winds will also accompany this system with some gusts near 50 mph. Wind Advisories have been posted throughout a good chunk of the state. The flow will turn around to the northwest, which will drag in cooler conditions tomorrow.

Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s. Drier and more pleasant conditions are on tap for the latter half of the weekend as high pressure briefly builds in.

Another disturbance bring a shot at showers and storms to kick off the workweek as this active pattern continues. Much of next week is looking quieter with a slim chance of rain arriving again by Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

