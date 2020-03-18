Teachman’s Take: Area of low pressure brings storms, snow, and wind

Our active weather pattern is not giving up yet. We have another storm being served up over the next 24 to 36 hours that will bring storms, snow and extreme wind to the Central High Plains.

This system is moving in from the west. It is strong and it is organized. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front later this evening and into the overnight.

Showers and storms will track northeast overnight into early Thursday morning. This is when we have a chance for a stronger storm or two.

A Marginal Risk is posted throughout much of the viewing area tonight in dark green, meaning hail and gusty winds are on the table for any stronger storm.

These storms will track into Iowa and Missouri rather quickly after dawn Thursday.

Winds will increase as this low moves through with gusts potentially over 50 mph. Wind Advisories have been issued for Thursday.

With drier air wrapping into Kansas, we have a high risk for wildfires. Fire Weather Watches have been issued from central to the southwestern part of the state.

Colder air will crash in on the backside of this, changing rain over to snow in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted throughout our far northwestern communities. Snowfall accumulation of 2″ to 4″ are a possibility with lighter amounts closer to I-70. A trace to an inch or two is possible for towns like Goodland, Colby and Hill City.

Highs will be much colder tomorrow to the northwest with temps tumbling farther east as the day goes on due to the advancement of the cold front.

High pressure will take over Friday behind this system bringing more pleasant but chillier conditions. Sunshine will hold into the start of the weekend with seasonable temperatures. Winds turn around to south by the start of next week. This is ahead of our next disturbance which could bring some showers during the Sunday through Tuesday time frame. It won’t rain the entire time.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman