Teachman’s Take: Area of low pressure tracks eastward bringing more showers and storms into weekend

With this active weather pattern that we have been dealing with throughout the week, we have seen multiple rounds of heavy rain. The heaviest hit spots have been in south central and eastern Kansas.

In parts of northeastern Kansas, the highest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours have been in northern Lyon, eastern Morris and portions of Geary counties.

Our unsettled pattern is not over yet as we are watching another system to impact the Central High Plains into the first half of the weekend. Many of our counties remain under watches and warnings related to flooding.

Western Kansas has been dry with some locations in an extreme drought. Moisture will increase here tonight as this next disturbances moves our way.

An isolated shower or storm could pop up this evening before a stronger batch of rain moves in from the west.

The bulk of the moisture does not arrive until well after dark as we approach the midnight hour.

Some could be on the strong to severe side out west. A Marginal to Slight Risk overnight means a storm or two could reach severe thresholds. Larger hail and damaging winds are primary. However, heavy rainfall will accompany frequent lightning.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue to track east into the early hours of Saturday. This activity is expected to gradually weaken as it moves into more stable air.

Many of us will awaken to showers out our door. The threat for isolated storms will stick around through the day. Depending on where the cold front lines up by afternoon, areas that picked up quite a bit of rain this week could see more which is not good for waterlogged communities.

Temperatures Saturday morning will vary depending on your location in relation to the cold front. Behind the front, you will drop into the 40s. Ahead of it, conditions will be milder in the 50s and 60s.

Highs will top out in the 70s throughout much of the state. The southwest corner could touch the 80s.

This cold front clears the area late Saturday and then we finally begin to see a quieter trend as high pressure builds into our region. Sunshine will persist until Wednesday/Thursday of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman