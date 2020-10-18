Teachman’s Take: Big cooldown the last 24, widespread frost out west overnight

Temperatures have taken a drastic colder turn over the last 24 hours. We are anywhere from 20° to nearly 40° cooler than yesterday!

Overcast skies will linger into the overnight. Wind speeds are starting to drop now that we are approaching sunset.

Pockets of drizzle are possible in southcentral and southeastern Kansas. We could also see a few showers near and north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line early tonight.

As the winds weaken overnight, temps will drop to the upper 20s to the 30s. Frost and freeze alerts are in effect for most of our counties out west and some to the north.

Sunshine returns to western Kansas on Monday and gradually works eastward. Temps out west will be in the 60s, pushing 70°.

The Wichita area will have afternoon high temps in the 50s with the 40s to the northeast. While easternmost counties won’t be able to completely clear the clouds during the afternoon, those clouds will thicken back up again Monday night.

Drizzle and light rain are expected along and southeast of the Turnpike Tuesday where temps will be in the 50s and 60s. The 60s and 70s will dominate out west.

Light rain is possible through early Wednesday morning in portions of central and eastern Kansas. A rumble of thunder is not off the table. Amounts, overall, look light.

Thursday will be our warmest day this week ahead of our next cold front. Parts of southwest Kansas could even touch the 90s with Wichita warming to the 80s.

Another batch of rain showers will target our central and eastern communities Thursday night into early Friday.

Next weekend looks chilly and breezy with a system moving in by Sunday.

Temperatures could be cold enough, and if we have some moisture around, northern communities may see a few snowflakes.

A lot will change between now and then including the system’s track, but it is nice to see more moisture available at least in some parts of the state over the next 7 than in previous weeks.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman