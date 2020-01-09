Teachman’s Take: Big weather changes follow a cold front tomorrow

Kansans have seen another beautiful day across the state today. Highs reached the 50s and 60s with strong southerly winds. Colder temperatures have teased the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

Warm temperatures, dry ground, and gusty winds have created perfect conditions for grass fires. Several have sparked and smoke plumes traveled many miles away from the source of the fire. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 9 PM tonight.

Winds will continue to be on the strong side through early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow a front will track southeast through the state. Winds will be lighter than what we saw today.

Temperatures will cool behind the front. Those ahead of it will have warm temperatures similar to today.

Some showers will be possible tomorrow southeast of the Turnpike. The majority of the rain will fall to the east of our viewing area.

A better chance of wet weather will come on Friday morning. Rain showers are more likely the farther south and east that you live. Snow is most likely in the northwest.

Cooler temperatures will shift the rain over to a wintry mix. Portions of Kansas will see all snow. Wichita could also end this system as snow Friday night.

Moderate accumulation is possible for some, not for all. Skies will dry from west to east and clear from our viewing area by Saturday afternoon.

The later part of the weekend will turn milder with temperatures in the 40s. This will allow any snow on the ground to melt but temperatures will drop below freezing overnight and refreeze any standing water. This could cause a slick commute during your Monday morning drive.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman