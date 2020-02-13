Teachman’s Take: Bitter blast sweeping through Kansas overnight

As a wintry Wednesday begins to wrap up, so does the snow. Another trace to half an inch is possible with the last surge of the system that is tracking through tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tonight for the leftover snowfall and possible slick conditions.

The snow will begin to taper off ahead of an arctic cold front. Temperatures will drastically change from over the next 24 hours. Colder air will usher into Kansas behind the front and overnight lows will plummet to the single digits and teens.

Wind chills will drop below zero overnight. Anything liquid on the road will freeze overnight so you will want to watch for slick spots and bundle up tomorrow morning.

Behind the front will come another chance for snow in northwest Kansas. This will only be a trace to an inch in accumulation.

It will be bitterly cold all day tomorrow thanks to the front and snowfall that will help to keep temperatures low.

Temperatures begin to rise through the weekend. We will stay dry until the first part of next week when another system will track through the state in the form of rain and snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman