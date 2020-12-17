Teachman’s Take: Bitter overnight becomes milder soon

Stubborn clouds broke up throughout the day. That little bit of sunshine allowed our temperatures to start the recovery process on our way to warmth this week.

After a cold Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s, temperatures will be frigid overnight in the teens and 20s. I would not be shocked to see a reading away from town out west in the single digits going into Thursday morning. We may need to watch for isolated areas of freezing fog early Thursday along and southeast of the Turnpike.

Temperatures bounce back through the 40s and some 50s before a cold front arrives on Friday.

As the front comes through, winds will increase Thursday night through Friday. Some moisture will get squeezed out of the sky in the form of rain/snow showers Friday evening. This system is disorganized for our region but gels to our southeast. Any rain/snow we see will be meager. Snowfall amounts look to stay below an inch.

Temperatures turn milder Sunday into next Tuesday. We could see a few towns hitting the lower 60s early next week before another system cools us back before Christmas. We are keeping an eye on the potential for a few snow showers next Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman