Teachman’s Take: Bitter weekend start, Saturday night rain

For the first full day of spring, it sure felt like winter. Temperatures today only reached the 30s and 40s this afternoon. Southeast Kansas made it to the lower 50s.

We will continue to stay cold overnight. Temperatures will fall to the teens, 20s and 30s, but feel more like the teens thanks to a slight bitter northerly wind.

Freeze Warnings are in effect just across the state line into Oklahoma where the growing season is further along than ours.

Clouds will increase from the west to the east Saturday as our next system approaches. Temperatures will warm a touch to the upper 40s and 50s.

Scattered showers will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line late Saturday evening. This activity will blossom and spread east through Sunday morning. A random rumble of thunder is possible, too!

Rainfall amounts will be light with a greater concentration near and east of I-135. Amounts will be around a tenth to 0.3″of an inch.

We have another chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. We will watch the strength of these storms but at this time, the greater chance for severe storms looks to be in Oklahoma and Texas.

Temperatures will feel more like spring next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman