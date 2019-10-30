Teachman’s Take: Bitterly cold overnight, warming for Halloween

The storm system we have been tracking for days continues to slowly inch to the east early tonight. There is another band of snow that’s extending across a good portion of the state. An additional quarter to a half of an inch of snow is possible as this quickly marches east.

Temperatures today have hovered in the 20s and 30s. After sunset, any damp roads could become slick. Keep an eye out on any elevated surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through early tonight for additional light snowfall.

And it’s official! Today is the first measurable snowfall of the season for Wichita. So far, 0.1” of snow has fallen at the National Weather Service office on the west side of town. More will be added as this next band comes through early tonight. As forecasted, northwest Kansas picked up the most snow with this system.

Skies stay overcast as snow comes to an end early tonight. Winds will be breezy, so the wind chill will be a factor. Several communities will have wind chills in the single digits and some below zero early Thursday morning.

Halloween will offer up a treat with warming temperatures and clearing skies. Temps will cool for trick or treating by evening.

Sunshine dominates over the weekend and into a good portion of next week. We might not see another storm cross our path until a week from Thursday. Temperatures will also warm into the 50s late in the weekend. A few 60s are also sprinkled in next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman