Teachman’s Take: Blustery winds calm some, more warmth on Tuesday

In the wake of a disturbance that moved through the region today, our winds have been gusty, especially in Western Kansas.

Blustery conditions will begin to calm down into the overnight and with clear skies, our temps will tumble. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s throughout the state with winds from the northwest around 5-15.

Tomorrow, we’ll begin to see those winds come around from the west to southwest. This is going to bring our temperatures up even further.

As high pressure builds in, sunshine will prevail with cloud cover nearly non-existent.

Highs will be nearly 15° above average for this time of the year with afternoon readings rounding out in the mid to upper 50s.

The warmth continues to stream in ahead of our next cold front on Wednesday but clouds will be thickening up through the day. This system will erase this mild feeling in the air.

A front will arrive on Thursday, bringing a chance for a few showers. Western Kansas is looking dry as this area of low pressure skims our region with the best chances of rain in Eastern Kansas.

Colder air will then crash in behind this front with falling temps expected into Friday. Temperatures won’t warm above freezing by the start of the weekend. This cold air will combine with some moisture behind the parent low pressure system, allowing for more rain and snow to develop.

It’s too early to talk accumulations, but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely in the days ahead. More moisture looks to stream up from the south and it could bring a little more rain/snow for Saturday before we clear on Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman