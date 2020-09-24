Teachman’s Take: Brief heat blast before a fall change

Today was another warm and dry day. Skies will stay clear overnight and temperatures will dip to the 50s and 60s.

Winds aloft have returned out of the north, so expect the haze/smoke to return. This does not look like it will be as thick as what we dealt with last week and over the weekend. That said, it should still give us fiery sunrises and sunsets.

Beautiful and warming sunshine will be the main weather topics ahead of a cold front this weekend. Highs tomorrow will warm to the 90s for all with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds.

Winds stay strong for Saturday as the next cold front approaches. Ahead of this boundary, temps will soar to the 80s with more 90s. Wichita will also tease the lower 90s by the start of the weekend. As the front comes in, we will fall back to the 70s and 80s by the end of the weekend.

Weather models are now pointing to a disturbance capable of showers and light rain swinging out of Nebraska and curving through eastern Kansas by Sunday. This will bring temps down in those areas and give us a small amount of moisture.

An even stronger push of colder air comes in next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s. Some overnight temps may dip into the 30s! Next week also looks dry. I am hoping that model trends will come to fruition by October 4/5, and we will open the door to a more progressive pattern that will bring more moisture to our region.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman