Teachman’s Take: Brief warm-up ahead before another cold front moves in

An area of high pressure is drifting away from Kansas. It will open the door for an approaching storm system that will bring a brief boost in temperatures Wednesday.

With some clearing overnight and lighter winds, temps will bottom out in the 20s and 30s.

Freeze Warnings are posted for another night in central and eastern Kansas. It’s the same drill, just a different night bringing in your plants and flowers or covering them up.

Warmer and drier winds prevail for your Wednesday. Highs will feel more like April.

The warmth won’t stick around that long as our next cold front drops southward by Wednesday evening. This will bring a shot for more rain and snow to parts of the Sunflower State.

The best chance for seeing snow will be in Northern Kansas with mostly rain expected in the southern half of the state. The timing and track will play a big role and it’s something we’ll have to monitor.

IF colder air can infiltrate sooner, snow could be possible farther south. There could even be a clap of thunder or two Thursday night.

As winds turn back around to the north, the coldest of the air moves into the viewing area with lows in the 20s and 30s heading into Friday morning.

Some moisture will likely linger into early Friday as this system tracks to the northeast. By Saturday, drier conditions will take over with highs surging back into the 60s and 70s ahead of our next wave of energy coming down the pike.

This one will bring a few showers on Sunday with temps remaining mild. Above average warmth is expected into the start of next week with highs in the 70s and potentially 80s throughout the region.

Storm chances increase next Tuesday into Wednesday as a stronger area of low pressure approaches the Central High Plains. This will bear watching because the ingredients for severe weather could be in place.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman