Teachman’s Take: Brutal Night Becomes a Better Friday

Today, snow showers favored western Kansas. Amounts have been light from a dusting to an inch. This wave is wrapping up as the Arctic air settles south.

Temperatures this evening will drop into the 20s with single-digit wind chills.

Overnight, lows will be in the teens with wind chills near zero, if not below! Layers are a must for kids at the bus stop. And please remember your furry friends. This is too cold for you and definitely too cold for them to be outside.

This Arctic blast won’t keep us down for long. We will swing warmer Friday afternoon in the 40s, thanks to the winds from the west/southwest. Expect to see more clouds than sunshine.

Over the weekend, a couple of fast-moving systems will track to our northeast, pinpointed for the KC Metro. They will see a couple chances for light snow. For us, we’ll get the clouds associated with these clipper systems.

Early next week, the Arctic makes another play for us. There is a slim chance for a wintry mix this coming Monday, but moisture looks meager. Temperatures will drop next week in the 30s for highs and lows in the teens. If model guidance comes to fruition, then we could have some of the coldest overnight temperatures so far this season next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman