Teachman’s Take: Calm and quiet continues for the work week

We are smooth sailing this week! A big change from one week ago with more Fall-like weather in play. Overnight lows will fall to the 30s and 40s.

Election Day will be warm and windy. Highs in the 70s are expected for most of our viewing area! Winds will get stronger Tuesday into Wednesday.

A weak system by mid-week could pop a sprinkle but overall is starved for moisture. It will set our temps back a few degrees Wednesday but it won’t be significant.

Temps ramp up the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend. Winds will be much stronger Friday through next Monday.

The timing of our next strong cold front is key between Saturday night and Monday. Models are hinting at slowing it down and locking it up near Wichita briefly. Depending on how quickly the colder air invades will play a big part in where rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow falls through early next week.

Lots to iron out as we get closer because models will come more into line. Needless to say temperatures next week will drop significantly from this week and feel more like winter.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman