Teachman’s Take: Chilly Halloween, a Series of Cold Fronts Will Keep Temperatures Cool

We are much warmer than yesterday, but we only reached the mid 40s today. Skies are dry today. A little bit of snow lingers on rooftops and grassy areas, but roads have been dry today.

Trick-or-treating will be dry this evening but cold. You will want to add layers, gloves, and hats to the costume tonight.

Overnight lows will drop down to the 20s.

A cold front will track through the state on Friday morning. This front will be mostly dry with the exception of a slim chance for flurries or sprinkles in northern Kansas.

Saturday will be sunny and dry thanks to a high pressure system in the west.

Another dry cold front will push through the state on Sunday. Just as temperatures begin to rise, a cold front brings them back down. We will finally reach about average on Monday when temperatures rise to the 60s.

The next seven days will be dry and sunny.