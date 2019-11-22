Teachman’s Take: Clouds depart this weekend as warmer temperatures return

Our storm system that brought us a taste of winter is wrapping up and tracking to the northeast. Right now, snow showers are lingering across the northeastern part of the state. A few flurries are leftover under cloudy skies.

It was feast or famine when it came to snowfall totals. Here are a handful of the higher totals.

Temperatures this evening are hovering near the freezing mark. They should all dip below freezing in the next couple of hours. Any location that picked up snow earlier today, hasn’t dried out, and if treatment hasn’t been put on the roads, need to monitor for slick spots.

Any flurries will end this evening as cloud decrease from the west to the east overnight. Temps will be in the freezer from the teens to the 20s.

Tomorrow, sunshine is back in full force! Winds won’t be too strong. Temps will warm into the 50s.

Sunday offers up more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s. Looking ahead to early next week, we’ll have to watch out for two additional systems. Both could have a winter component and bring snow to parts of Kansas.

Tuesday looks like another chance for rain and/or snow. Another system is timed to arrive on Thanksgiving through Black Friday that will offer up rain showers.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman