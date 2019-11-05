Teachman’s Take: Clouds thicken up tomorrow, slim shower chances

High pressure has briefly taken over the region which has brought quite the gorgeous day to the viewing area.

That is now moving away from us, opening the door for a new system to move in. Winds have turned around to the southwest ahead of this system, keeping us milder into the overnight.

Lows will dip back into the 30s and 40s under partially clear skies.

Tomorrow, the bulk of the moisture will stay to our south but a few showers and spotty sprinkles are possible late in the day into the overnight.

High temperatures will be seasonable for this time of the year, rising back into the mid and upper 60s which is milder than what we’ve been feeling lately.

A lingering sprinkle is possible early Thursday as this area of low pressure tracks eastward.

Behind this disturbance, winds will pump in much colder air from the north, dropping our temps back into the 30s and 40s Thursday afternoon. The cold snap doesn’t last long as high pressure and southerly winds take back over. This will give us a nice warming trend into half of the weekend.

Temperatures will warm from the 50s to the 60s and 70s Saturday with a fair amount of sunshine. It will be a beautiful start to the weekend but another cold front will sink toward us. This will bring a few sprinkles back Sunday night into Monday with highs falling into the 40s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman