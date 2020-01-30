Teachman’s Take: Cold and cloudy will change over to warm and sunny for the weekend

The snow that is still on the ground has melted in spots today. Overall, temperatures were kept on the cool side for this time of year. The melting snow is putting moisture into the cold air which is enhancing dense freezing fog across the region tonight.

This fog will stick around through Thursday morning. Please give yourself some extra time on your morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 11 AM.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today. Most of us will warm to the 40s with the 50s in the southwest corner.

Temperatures are warming through the weekend. Sunday will be a great day for the big game to have a watch party outside.

A cold blast will hit next Tuesday. Temperatures will barely get above freezing. The system on the way will also bring a chance for a wintry mix. Freezing rain, snow, and sleet are all possible. This will begin in northwest Kansas Monday night and track east into central Kansas by Tuesday morning.

The system will continue east and track out of the state by Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall accumulation is more likely in the south and northwest.

We will continue to monitor trends as this system approaches the Central High Plains.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman